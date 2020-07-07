Library’s Podcast Club Focuses On Mysteries In July  

The Podcast Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will focus on “Mysteries” in July. Since the library buildings are currently not open to the public, the Podcast Club meeting will take place online via Zoom, so listeners throughout the area can participate from the comfort and safety of home.

Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.

The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 7:00 pm. A link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all who register.

A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:

“ Detective Story ” – Stuff to Blow Your Mind (1 hour, 5 minutes). Everyone loves a good whodunit, but why does the figure of the fictional detective tower so staggeringly over the modern world? He or she is a seeker of truth, a resolver of conflict, a subcultural liaison, and perhaps even a shaman for an increasingly secular world. Join Robert and Christian for a dive through the history, science, and cultural resonance of the detective story.

" Halloween Special: The Mystery Show! " – Part-Time Genius (36 minutes).How did Agatha Christie churn out so many novels? Was Woodrow Wilson more important to the mystery genre than Sherlock Holmes? And what happened to Inspector Gadget's mustache (because he used to have one!) Hear about the mysteries of these mysteries!

" Case #1 Video Store – Mystery Show (25 minutes). Laura becomes a member at a video store, rents a video, and attempts to return the video the next day, only to discover the store is completely gone. This episode of Mystery Show gets to the bottom of how a video store could close in one day.

" The Creation of Sherlock Holmes " – The Art of Manliness (43 minutes).Sherlock Holmes is one of the most widely recognized figures of literature and pop culture. But how did the creator of Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, come up with a character who has become the universal archetype of the independent detective?

" Could I Learn to Think Like Sherlock Holmes " – CrowdScience (34 minutes).Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous fictional detective is renowned for his feats of memory, his observational capacity, tireless energy, and an almost supernatural ability to solve the most perplexing crimes from seemingly unconnected facts. Does the way Sherlock Holmes solves mysteries go beyond fiction? What does science have to say about the matter? In this podcast, fact is pitted against fiction with a leading forensic expert and a sleep scientist, and presenter Marnie Chesterton puts herself to the test under the guidance of memory champion Simon Reinhard.

"Episode 1: What We Know" – Limetown (33 minutes). In this fictional mystery, Lia Haddock is an investigative journalist with APR looking into the story of the disappearance of the town of Limetown. Episode 1 lays the groundwork and background details for an intriguing mystery series.

The Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).