 Cane Island’s The Oaks Kitchen & Bar Introduces New Executive Chef, New Menu Offerings

KATY, TX (July 7, 2020) – The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, the charming dining spot tucked away in the Katy community of Cane Island, has added a new Executive Chef and Pastry Chef while unveiling a new menu featuring entrees prepared over an open-flame oak wood grill.

Now open daily, The Oaks Kitchen & Bar has named Katy native Kevin Callahan, previously with Austin’s critically acclaimed The Roaring Fork, as its new Executive Chef. Callahan also has served as Executive Chef at Ritual in the Heights and as Sous Chef at Perla’s, one of Austin’s top upscale seafood experiences.

Under Callahan’s direction, The Oaks Kitchen & Bar has unveiled new lunch and dinner menus featuring ranch-inspired American classics including several prepared on a top-of-the-line Aztec grill where an open flame from Texas-sourced hardwood oak heats up to a searing 1500 degrees. Plus, Callahan says the grill’s heat-retaining bricks ensure a constant temperature across the entire grilling area.

“You get better consistency, better searing and just an all around better cooking experience,” he adds.

The new menus also feature regional signature plates, shareable appetizers, fresh salads, burgers with Waygu and Black Angus blended beef, and house-made desserts prepared fresh daily. Most entrees are served with seasonal vegetables sourced from another local favorite – Katy’s Beckendorff Farms.

Entree newcomers include Potato Crusted Red Snapper with organic quinoa, sautéed oyster mushrooms and cauliflower, wood-grilled Rib-Eye with Yukon gold mashers and seasonal vegetables, Blackened Salmon, and Whole Branzino Fish, an Instagram-worthy, deboned wood-fired grilled European Sea Bass stuffed with lump crab and mushrooms.

Topping the list of new appetizer selections is a Gulf Coast Ceviche marinated in cumin vinaigrette, Chicken Lollipops, New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp, and a BLT Sliders Duo of pork belly, lettuce, tomato, red onions and creole mustard.

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar also has expanded its dessert and pastry offerings, all prepared daily from scratch, by new Pastry Chef Juliet Comer. House-made selections include a decadent Chocolate Cake, Spiced Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting, Bourbon Bread Pudding with bourbon glaze, Peach Cobbler topped with ice cream and caramel sauce, and a melt-in-your-mouth Crème Brule.

Diners also enjoy a selection of martinis, handcrafted cocktails, sought-after wines and beers.

Longtime restaurateur Adam Pettit remains as General Manager of The Oaks Kitchen & Bar.

Located within the Cane Island community of new homes at 2100 Cane Island Parkway, The Oaks Kitchen & Bar is open daily for lunch and dinner Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. The restaurant also serves a Saturday BBQ lunch from noon – 3 p.m. and Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For menus and more information, go to TheOaksKitchen.com.