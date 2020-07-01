Central Fort Bend Chamber To Host Virtual General Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Jen Mann, New York Times Best-Selling Author

Sponsored by: Kinetic by Windstream

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) The Central Fort Bend Chamber is excited to announce that New York Times best-selling author, Jen Mann, will be the guest speaker at its upcoming virtual general membership luncheon on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:30am.

Jen Mann is best known for her wildly popular and hysterical blog, People I Want to Punch in the Throat, which has 35+ million pageviews. She is known for her hilarious rants and funny observations on everything from parenting to gift giving to celebrity behavior to politics to Elves on Shelves. She does not suffer fools lightly.

Jen is the author of the New York Times best-seller People I Want to Punch in the Throat: Competitive Crafters, Drop-Off Despots, and Other Suburban Scourges which was a Finalist for a Goodreads Reader’s Choice Award. She is also the mastermind behind the New York Times best-selling I Just Want to Pee Alone series. She has 1+ million followers combined on social media and has sold 200,000+ books (indie and traditionally).

To register for the luncheon, visit www.cfbca.org or call the CFB Chamber at 281-342-5464. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Sponsorships are also still available.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 110-year-old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 1,000 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.