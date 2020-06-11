Why Low Carb Diet Is Increasing in Popularity

If you’re overweight or classified as obese, you’re probably trying to find a great weight loss diet to drop those excess pounds. One weight loss diet that’s gaining popularity is the “low carb diet”. It’s called “low carb” because the dieter steers clear of food that contains or is made up of too many carbohydrates.

This article will help you understand why a low carb diet may be preferable for a dieter who wants to lose weight. It’ll also help you see why so many people vouch for it.

What’s a Low Carb Diet?

As its name implies, a low carb diet is for overweight people who need to lose weight for medical and aesthetic reasons. Although some people may criticize a low carb diet for being "unhealthy", there are supporters who claim that a low carb diet has many benefits. To follow this diet, you need to severely cut down your carbohydrate intake. At the same time, you're expected to increase your intake of protein and fats.

Why Adopt a Low Carb Diet?

Supporters of the low carb diet approach to weight loss cite some benefits such as:

Weight loss – This is the reason why people go on a low carb diet.

Lower blood pressure – One study showed that there was significantly lower blood pressure in dieters who adopted a low carb diet. They were compared to others in the same study who only took a weight loss medication named Orlistat.

– One study showed that there was significantly lower blood pressure in dieters who adopted a low carb diet. They were compared to others in the same study who only took a weight loss medication named Orlistat. Less expensive than taking weight loss medication

Less risky health-wise as compared to taking weight loss medication

May reduce the risk of diabetes- One study showed that dieters who followed a low carb diet had healthier levels of insulin and glucose in their bloodstream. This means that dieters who are pre-diabetic or are already diabetic may benefit from a low carb approach. It's important to remember that a low carb diet isn't a cure for diabetes. It's best to follow a doctor's recommendation for treating diabetes.

Emphasizes the consumption of healthy plant-based proteins and fats – When you follow a low carb diet, it's important to consume healthier sources of proteins and fats such as those from plants and fish. This requires refraining from eating too much meat and unhealthy fats which can result in consuming more saturated fat. Saturated fat is linked to a higher risk of heart disease.

Allows consumption of some carbohydrates – A "low carb" diet does not rule out all carbs. The reason it tries to restrict the consumption of carbohydrates is to prevent the consumption of unhealthy carbs. Examples of unhealthy carbohydrates are processed foods, foods that contain too many simple sugars such as sodas, and refined foods such as white bread. Many obese dieters need to avoid carbs since they eat too much of these and increase their body fat volume.

What Carbohydrates Should Form Part of a Low Carb Diet?

If you intend to shift to a low carb diet, you need to know which carbs are safe for dieters like you. Some good carbohydrates to eat are:

Legumes

Low-Fat Dairy Products

Whole Grains

Vegetables

Fruits

One reason these are considered good sources of beneficial carbohydrates is that they contain a lot of fiber. Fiber is helpful to a dieter since you may eat a lot of fiber but not gain much weight. Fiber is also important to clean out your colon and blood vessels. In addition, fiber allows you to eat a normal meal and feel full for a longer period. As you can see, this will allow your energy levels – fueled by the sugar from the meal – to be sustained for longer periods.

Some Criticisms of Low Carb Diets

One criticism of the low carb approach to dieting is that it may bring about yo-yo dieting. This means that the dieter will embark on a low carb blitz of dieting but only until the desired weight is achieved. The dieter may then indulge in all those foods that were deemed bad for health and the weight that was lost will come back. However, this depends on what the dieter does after they achieve the desired weight. If they binge on the wrong food, yes, the fat can come back.

Another criticism of the low carb diet is that it may pose health risks. For example, the human brain derives its fuel from the sugar in the bloodstream. A dieter who drastically reduces their consumption of carbs may be depriving the brain of the necessary fuel to perform. Not surprisingly, the body itself will start to react against this phenomenon and the dieter will binge again. As a result, the fat returns.

Another health risk you face if you remove all carbs from your diet (even the healthy ones) is that you may be cutting out some vital sources of vitamins and minerals. For this reason, it’s wise to retain the healthy sources of carbs such as fruits and vegetables. These food items will give you the much-needed nutrients. An important additional component of good sources of carbs is the antioxidants present in fruits and vegetables. Yes, you need antioxidants to prevent too much free radical damage. Free radical damage is linked to the incidence of illnesses such as cancer.

Final Takeaway

Being overweight can be detrimental to health. It’s very hard to get rid of excess fat once it’s already part of your body. Take note that there’s no one-shot solution when it comes to satisfactory weight loss. This means that you must collaborate with your doctor to create a long-term weight loss program. A weight loss program must have your wholehearted commitment for the weight loss to be permanent. If you’re convinced that a low carb diet is the right one for you, then you can reach the healthy weight range by using a food journal. Show your food journal to your doctor at each checkup. This will help you stay on course and avoid binge eating once you reach your target weight.