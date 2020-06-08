“Drive-thru Open House” scheduled for new public charter school in Cypress

Who: Prospective families are invited to meet Aristoi Classical Academy teachers, administration, and staff.

What: How do you learn more about the new school in your community, while still practicing social distancing? A “Drive-thru Open House” of course! Families can learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy from the security of their own car. Meet faculty and staff, learn about the curriculum, dress code, and how to enroll.

When: June 24; 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 12332 Perry Rd., Houston, TX 77070; RSVP at www.aristoiclassical.org/cypress

Why: Now enrolling K-4 students at Aristoi Classical Academy’s new Cypress campus, opening August 2020. The school is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education. The new campus will open with grades K-4 in the first year but will grow to a complete K-12 school in the years to come. The Cypress campus will be located at Crossover Bible Fellowship at 12332 Perry Road, Houston.

Class sizes in the new K-4 school will be approximately 22 students. Students from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Klein ISD, Tomball ISD, Houston ISD, and many additional districts are eligible to attend Aristoi Classical Academy in Cypress. Learn more at www.aristoiclassical.org/cypress/ or call 281-763-4101 for more information.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-763-4101.