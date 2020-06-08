Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Transforming Lives Summer Soiree Set for August 22  

Exchange Club of Sugar Land, OCuSOFT, Inc. and Sewell Audi Sugar Land are Monarch presenting sponsors for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Transforming Lives Summer Soiree, which is set for Saturday, August 22 from 7pm until 10pm. This fun, adult event will take place at the agency’s new Davis George Campus and will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and restaurant pulls, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music. Johnny Bravo is the emcee and auctioneer for this event. Attire for the evening is garden party attire.

“In these transforming times, we’re combining our Gala and our Voices for Children Breakfast into a Transforming Lives Summer Soiree and holding it at our new campus, which opened shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown,” stated Lisa Moore, Development Director for Child Advocates of Fort Bend. “Hosting the Summer Soiree at our new Campus will save on expenses while providing guests with a clearer picture of the work that we do. Guests will be able to walk the path a child takes when they come to our Children’s Advocacy Center, visit our CASA program area, and get a better understanding of the collaboration of partners that make up our Multi-Disciplinary Team to serve every child – every service.”

“Our guests are going to have a fantastic time while raising much needed funds to support abused and neglected children with immediate and long-term sustainability of our agency’s programs. It will be a festive evening with all the usual Gala and a few new ones. We’re opening the doors and moving some parts of the event outside to allow for social distancing.”

National Oilwell Varco is supporting as a Silver Emperor Sponsor with Rangeland Energy, ChampionX and Next Level Urgent Care supporting as Texan Crescent Sponsors. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual reservations are available for $150. This is YOUR chance to give back and make a difference for children in Fort Bend County. To attend the Soiree, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or for more information go to https://www.cafb.org or contact Lisa Moore at Lmoore@cafb.org.