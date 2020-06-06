8 Ways to Never Look Old

Growing old has many valuable perks, but a youthful look isn’t one of them. While it’s true that every age has its beauty, many of us are forever in search of the fountain of youth. Unfortunately, there is no fountain of youth that you will keep us forever young, but there are safe treatments we can do and healthy lifestyles we can lead that work like magic. Here are 8 ways to keep the wrinkles at bay and maintain a youthful look.

Buy Good Facial Products

There are a lot of products out there that shouldn’t come anywhere near your face. If a product stings or burns, don’t use it. That said, there are also excellent products that are gentle on the skin and deliver results. Brands are important because their reputation is on the line when they don’t deliver what they’ve promised. Don’t expect miracles, but expect softer, less damaged skin and temporary wrinkle coverage.

Ultherapy

As you age, you will certainly notice sagging skin in different areas. The breasts are the first to begin to sag, but a close second is a facial skin; especially under your chin and the jowls. The skin under your chin is thinner than the skin on your face, making it very prone to sagging quickly and mercilessly. If you haven’t heard of Ultherapy, the information you can get from MyVivaa explains that it is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment that boosts the body’s natural regeneration process to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in certain areas. This treatment tightens the skin via ultrasound, which stimulates collagen production. After just a short session, you can have tighter skin around your entire face, with no downtime. That means you can get it done in a clinic during your lunch break and walk out looking younger and more confident.

Avoid Repeated Facial Expressions

You have to contract muscles to make facial expressions. When you constantly frown or squint, these types of expressions can make lines and wrinkles more pronounced in the skin. So, try to avoid exercising those frown lines. When you’re outdoors, make a statement and delay crow’s feet by wearing a fashionable pair of shades.

Botox

Speaking of contracted muscles, Botox is a popular option that takes years off your face by relaxing the facial muscles. Some people may still fear it, but most likely, even if you’ve never tried it, you probably know someone who has. The procedure is performed in no time by injecting Botox into the muscles. That muscle can no longer contract, which causes the wrinkles to relax. It’s mostly used for crow’s feet around the eyes, frown lines, and wrinkles on the forehead. It takes about 3 to 7 days to see its full, amazing effects.

Sunscreen

No one has to tell you about the damage the sun causes to skin. This is just a gentle reminder to always have sunscreen on, even on cloudy days. Nothing will damage your skin quicker than the sun. Approximately 90% of skin aging is due to direct and prolonged exposure to UV rays, so don’t forget to put your sunscreen on.

Drink Water

Everyone knows the importance of drinking enough water. Skin needs to be constantly hydrated to get the right amount of nutrients it needs to stay soft and glowing. The golden rule is to drink 3 liters or 8 glasses of water every day for better skin and a healthier body.

Watch Your Diet

It’s true; poor nutrition will eventually affect your skin. Fill your diet with antioxidants from fruits and vegetables by eating 5 portions of both daily. Vitamin C also helps produce collagen, which is vital for vibrant skin. Also, avoid fad diets because constantly losing and gaining weight can cause sagging in facial skin.

Change Your Sleep Position

Unless you already sleep on your back, it’s time to change your sleeping position. People guilty of sleeping on their faces are more prone to getting sleep wrinkles which can become permanent. The solution is simple; either sleep on your back or side. You might also want to swap your pillowcases for satin ones, as they are less rough on the face.

What you start to do in your 20s and 30s to take care of your skin will pay off in your older years. You have lots of simple, safe, quick, and non-invasive treatments to consider. Combine these treatments with some lifestyle changes and you can slow down the aging process, and look younger than ever. Be sure to consider all the factors that affect your skin and not just singular issues, as they all play a role in making you look pale and tired. Also, stay positive and happy, and laugh a lot to maintain a vibrant, youthful look.