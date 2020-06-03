Prayer and Pledge in Commissioners Court in Honor of Deputy Caleb Rule of Precinct 4

On May 29th, Fort Bend County Deputy Constable Caleb Rule of Precinct 4 was killed in the line of duty by friendly fire. Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant invited Constable Trever Nehls to join him at Commissioners Court to honor Deputy Rule.

Commissioners Court prayer was led by Pastor Neil Clendon of Grand Parkway Baptist Church, followed by Constable Trever Nehls who recited the pledge.

“I wanted to honor Deputy Constable Caleb Rule whose untimely death has touched Precinct 4, I hope the family finds comfort in knowing that we share in their loss and that they are not alone ” DeMerchant stated.

A Deputy Caleb Rule Memorial Fund is available for anyone wishing to donate.