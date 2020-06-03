 Libraries Present Introductory Computer How-To Videos  

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of introductory video demonstrations in June and July to introduce people to various aspects of computer use and technology.

These how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

Each topic includes multiple sub-topics, and participants can choose to view the whole series or the individual parts of their choice.

“Computers 101” – Monday, June 15.

This 8-part series of basic, introductory videos provides an overview of computers and how they can be used. Learn about the physical parts of a computer, the differences between a Microsoft PC and an Apple Mac computer, and the meanings of different computer terms. Get an overview of the software programs in the Microsoft Office Suite (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint), and much more.

“MS Word Survival Basics” – Monday, June 22.

Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. Different segments in this multi-part series will demonstrate various features, such as text effects, changing font style and size, adding images, footnotes and endnotes, page numbers, tables, mail merge, and more.

“MS Excel Survival Basics” – Monday, June 29.

Learn the basics of using this spreadsheet software program, which features calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs. In this multi-part series, learn how to use different features of MS Excel, such as formulas, filters, tables and graphs, pivot tables, VLOOKUP function, and more.

“Cyber Security” — Monday, July 6.

In this multi-part series, learn about steps to take to ensure your online accounts remain safe and secure from virtual attacks and breaches. Get tips on how to create strong passwords, recognize and avoid email scams, verify “fake news,” avoid malware and viruses, and protect one’s privacy on social media.

“3D Printing” – Monday, July 13.

This 2-part instructional video will provide an overview of 3D printing. Learn about how the 3D printer works, the process for printing, and how to use Tinkercad to design 3D objects.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).