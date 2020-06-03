Fort Bend County Libraries Encourages Aspiring Writers With Story Spinners Club               

Join other aspiring writers at Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Story Spinners Writing Club” on Thursday, June 18, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The topic for June is “Character Arcs.”

This program will be a virtual session presented via Zoom; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Zoom meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft.

This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up.

Free and open to the public, the Story Spinners Writing Club meets on the third Thursday of every month. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.