Third Named Storm Cristobal Forms, Possible Impacts Later This Week

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Cristobal is the third named storm of 2020. Cristobal comes on the second day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is currently moving over the Bay of Campeche in Mexico.

According to the National Weather Service , it is too early to determine the specific track of Cristobal but residents should prepare for possible impacts late in the weekend into early next week.

What you should do:

Where you can learn more: