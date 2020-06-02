Third Named Storm Cristobal Forms, Possible Impacts Later This Week

What is the danger?
Tropical Storm Cristobal is the third named storm of 2020. Cristobal comes on the second day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is currently moving over the Bay of Campeche in Mexico.
According to the National Weather Service, it is too early to determine the specific track of Cristobal but residents should prepare for possible impacts late in the weekend into early next week.
What you should do:
We are officially in hurricane season and NOW is the time to prepare for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
All residents should GET A KIT, MAKE A PLAN and STAY INFORMED on tropical weather.
GET A KIT
- Check your hurricane preparedness kit.
- Start picking up items you need now, before Hurricane Season starts.
- Do not forget about items for pets, babies and those with special medical needs.
MAKE A PLAN
- Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate.
- Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.
- If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.
STAY INFORMED
- Go to www.readyharris.org for hurricane preparedness information and to sign up for Ready Harris Alerts to stay informed.
- Follow trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.
Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.
Where you can learn more:
- Local Weather: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston
- Road Conditions: Houston TranStar