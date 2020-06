‘This launch […] is a powerful inspiration of what we can do when we come together’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, on Sunday applauded astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on successfully completing the first launch into space from U.S. soil in nearly a decade and the first launch on a commercially-created spacecraft in American history.