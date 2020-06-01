OLSON STATEMENT

Washington, DC – Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement in response to the protests and riots that have broken out in response to the tragic death of George Floyd

“The actions of the police officers responsible for the death of George Floyd were reprehensible. The anger and frustration that has been building in the wake of senseless actions by rogue police officers is valid. Taking to the streets in protest of these actions is a fundamental part of the American ethos. Protest, make your voices heard, be seen, but please be peaceful.

“We must stand for justice for #GeorgeFloyd, but violence and looting against innocent people, store owners, members of the press and the police officers risking their safety on behalf of our right to protest, diminishes the power of these protests. America must take a hard look at the wrong actions that have led to this moment and collectively work to fix this problem. But we cannot achieve the positive change needed with senseless violence.”