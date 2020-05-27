U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad competition goes online

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 — The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) Program is proud to announce the 20 finalists who will participate in the Chemistry Olympiad Virtual Study Camp, May 31-June 12. The students outscored more than 16,000 others to qualify for the intensive virtual camp, where they will receive college-level training with an emphasis on organic chemistry through a series of lectures, problem-solving exercises and tests.

The USNCO Virtual Study Camp is being organized by the American Chemical Society (ACS) in collaboration with the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Maryland, College Park. At the conclusion of the study camp, the top four students will represent the U.S. at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad in July. Two additional students will be designated as alternates.

The 20 finalists are:

City/State Name High School Arcadia, Calif. Alex Dang Arcadia High School Irvine, Calif. Nicholas Ouyang University High School San Ramon, Calif. Anugrah Chemparathy Dougherty Valley High School San Ramon, Calif. Michael Han* Dougherty Valley High School Atlanta Ridings Bald* The Westminster Schools Carmel, Ind. Robbie Ge Carmel High School Carmel, Ind. Yannik Singh* Carmel High School Carmel, Ind. Iris Yan** Carmel High School Amherst, Mass. Andrew Ni Amherst Regional High School Lexington, Mass. Alex Li** Lexington High School Lexington, Mass. Alec Zhu* Lexington High School Westborough, Mass. Ananthan Sadagopan* Westborough High School Reno, Nev. Derek Chien Davidson Academy Hackensack, N.J. Nathan Tang Bergen County Academies Princeton, N.J. Qiyang Zhou PRISMS Dallas Nicholas Tsao* St. Mark’s School of Texas Katy, Texas Phoenix Wu Seven Lakes High School Katy, Texas Yitian Zhu Seven Lakes High School Alexandria, Va. Kaien Yang Thomas Jefferson High School for Science Morgantown, W.V. Sachin Thaker Morgantown High School

* Students who participated in 2019 USNCO Study Camp

** Students who participated in 2018 and 2019 USNCO Study Camp

ACS has sponsored the American team annually since the U.S. joined the Olympiad in 1984. Principal funding is through the ACS Donald F. and Mildred Topp Othmer Olympiad Endowment, with additional support from other donors. For a complete list of donors, visit www.acs.org/olympiad.

