 Calling an Ambulance in Thailand

Living or working in a foreign country, or perhaps holidaying, is something that is done by millions of people all over the world. We enjoy travelling, experiencing new things and different cultures, for some, it’s living out a dream. Thailand has been this ideal for many people for many years.

Some people’s lives may be full of adventure, action packed and adrenaline pumping, for others not so much. Others prefer a life of routine, even mundanity. However, whether you live life in the fast lane or just go with the flow, life is a risk, it’s only the level of that risk that varies. We can regulate our lives, stick to plans and routines, in fact, we all do that to some extent or another. But even whilst living the most carefully planned and ordered of lives, the unexpected will happen.

Anyone can be stricken down by sudden illness or fall victim to an accident, through no fault of our own. When we arrive in a new country, there is a level of excitement and expectation, very often accompanied with a greater level of carefree abandon. This can often lead to behavior that we normally would not consider, caution can get thrown to the wind. All of this can threaten our personal safety.

Out and about in an unfamiliar land, the entire social structure of life will be different to that which you are used to. Everything, from cultural etiquette to driving a car or riding a motorbike, the laws, both written and unwritten, will be very different. Being unfamiliar with the laws of the land raises the risk of the unthinkable becoming reality. That reality could be an emergency.

We can become a victim of an accident, or be stricken down by sudden illness, anywhere and at any time. At home, at work, shopping in the high street or relaxing on the beach, fate doesn’t discriminate, risks are there for everyone, all the time.

Medical Emergency-Who to Call?

So your ideal life in the Land of Smiles, in a fraction of a second, gets turned upside down and you, or someone you are with, needs an ambulance. As a foreigner in Thailand, do you know what to do? Initially, the first thing to do is to summon first responders by calling the emergency ambulance service. In the capital, Bangkok, there is a dedicated medical emergency number, the number to call is: 1646. If you are outside of the capital, for all other regions throughout the country the emergency medical number is 1669.

In the unlikely event that you find someone requiring emergency medical rescue service, there is a dedicated service, which is the Ambulance and Rescue Service, their number is: 1554. Additionally, the same unlikelihood applies to requiring the Air Ambulance Service, whose dedicated number is: 02 586 7654

The operators manning the emergency numbers have English language skills and the service is, for the most part, prompt and efficient. If calling from a mobile phone, the location will be tracked via GPS and an emergency vehicle will be immediately dispatched. Within Bangkok ambulance response time is aimed at 10 minutes.

In the rural regions of the country response times can be up to 30 minutes. As a caveat to these times, it should be realized that response times can be affected by unpredictable chronic traffic conditions within the capital, and in rural regions, there are some areas which may be very remote, thus making response times longer.

The Vital Information

On calling 1646 or 1669 the most important thing is to stay calm, don’t panic! You need to be able to speak clearly and give concise information. Listen carefully to the operator, answer their questions and stay in control. You will be asked to provide important information, which will include:

The patient’s location.

The number you are calling from.

If you are with the patient.

Describe the situation and the patients apparent medical condition.

Assess the patient’s vital stats, including; are they conscious, are they breathing, is there blood loss.

If known, what is the patient’s name and age and gender.

If the patient is known to you, do you have any knowledge of any existing medical conditions or treatment the patient may be undergoing.

It is then vital that you stay with the patient until the ambulance arrives, there may be more vital information that you can impart to the first responders as they assess the patient. The emergency ambulance, following initial assessment and treatment, will then transport the patient to the nearest hospital.

Preferred Hospital Emergency Response

Many people visiting or living in Thailand have a personal preference towards a particular hospital, this may be due to having previous treatment with a certain hospital or due to preferences contained within a personal or company insurance policy.

If, as the person calling for an emergency ambulance, you are aware of the patient’s preference towards a given hospital, the emergency number for that establishment should be called directly. All of the major hospitals across the country have fast, efficient emergency services and accident and emergency departments.

Thailand-Be Safe

Regardless of the country in which you chose to live, work or visit, there will be elements of life in that country that you find pleasing, enjoyable and efficient. Equally, there are sure to be some things in life that you feel are done better elsewhere. In this, Thailand is no different, and the pros and cons will vary from person to person.

Some visitors find the country too hot, some think it’s too wet. Some people find the chaotic life in the capital overbearing, others, rural life too quiet. You may love the weather, the culture and that vast contrasts of its multi-cultural society, its mountains, beaches and the many tropical islands.

There is a myriad of reasons to like or dislike life in the Land of Smiles. However, foreigners that have been unfortunate to need emergency medical attention universally express their praise upon the country for operating a professional and efficient service. Whether or not to live in, work in, or holiday in Thailand, the kingdom’s emergency medical services tick all the plus boxes.

