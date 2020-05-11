Child Advocates of Fort Bend Observes National Foster Care Month

Each May, National Foster Care Month, we take the time to raise awareness of the children and families involved in the foster care system and the need for more people to step up to help them. Last year there were 51,417 children in the Texas foster care system, 222 of whom were right here in Fort Bend.

“With everything our world is facing right now, it might be easy to forget about these children and families and what they’re going through,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO of Child Advocates of Fort Bend. “But they need support from their community now more than ever.”

Children go into the foster care system when their family is in crisis. There is a common misconception that these children are safe when they’re in foster care, and no further help for them is needed. This could not be further from the truth, said Mefford. Foster care is important for protecting children temporarily. It is not, however, meant to be a permanent solution.

“We’re grateful to the many wonderful foster families who open their homes to children in our community. What some people don’t understand, however, is that too often, these children have been taken away from everything and everyone they know,” Mefford said. “Research shows that kids do better when they can stay connected with their family and community, and kids in foster care are no exception.”

This is where CASA Advocates, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, from Child Advocates of Fort Bend come into play. CASA Advocates are volunteers who are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school and other settings; and get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.

CASA Advocates’ goal first and foremost is for these children to be reunified with their parents whenever safe and possible. In fact, a core part of their role is to help create and strengthen a lifetime network of relatives, family friends and other committed adults who can support the child and their parents during their involvement with foster care and beyond – increasing the likelihood for reunification.

When reunification is not an option, they advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend. They can also advocate for the child to be placed in a loving adoptive home. In all cases, CASA Advocates are steadfast, consistent presences for the children they serve, making sure they are safe and have the resources and connections they need to grow and thrive. Studies have shown that children who develop resilience have at least one stable and consistent adult in their lives. For children in foster care, their CASA Advocate is that person.

“The COVID-19 crisis is affecting us all, and children and families involved in foster care are no exception,” said Mefford. “Like the rest of us, they’re facing things like increased stress, physical and mental health risks, reduced access to goods and services, and social isolation. They need someone on their side, who can help them feel safe and connected, now more than ever.”

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is making the safety of their CASA volunteers, and the children and families they serve, their number-one priority through the duration of this crisis.

Volunteer information sessions, interviews and pre-service trainings have moved entirely online. In addition, volunteers are currently completing their advocacy duties remotely – visiting children and families via phone and video chat and attending court online. “We’ve launched a new mobile volunteer training website to provide volunteers with additional virtual resources,” stated Mefford. “The new site has a text messaging feature so we can provide continuing education and resources weekly to volunteers.”

“We are committed to continuing to advocate for children and families through this crisis while ensuring their safety and the safety of our volunteers,” Mefford said. “We hope you’ll consider joining the CASA movement and supporting us.”

Child Advocates of Fort Bend has had to cancel or reschedule several events as a result of COVID-19 and is facing a significant shortfall in funding. To donate or for more information on Child Advocates of Fort Bend, the issues children and families in the foster care system face, and the work of CASA volunteers, visit www.cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates of Fort Bend improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 17,0000 children since opening its doors in 1991. For more information on Child Advocates of Fort Bend go to www.cafb.org.