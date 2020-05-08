Houston Area Health Centers Receive $7.4M to Expand COVID-19 Testing Efforts

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $7,424,127 in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities with respect to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. You can read more about these grants here.

“In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in the Houston area.”

Grantee Name City Award Amount STEPHEN F. AUSTIN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ALVIN $395,794 CHAMBERS COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT #1 ANAHUAC $284,854 MATAGORDA EPISCOPAL HEALTH OUTREACH PROGRAM CORPORATION BAY CITY $243,874 HEALTH CENTER OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS CLEVELAND $296,254 LONE STAR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC CONROE $591,514 ASIAN AMERICAN HEALTH COALITION OF THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA, INC. HOUSTON $445,549 BEE BUSY WELLNESS CENTER HOUSTON $233,224 EL CENTRO DEL CORAZON HOUSTON $292,999 HARRIS HEALTH SYSTEM HOUSTON $252,664 HEALTH CARE FOR THE HOMELESS-HOUSTON HOUSTON $165,529 HOUSTON AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. HOUSTON $279,664 HOUSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. HOUSTON $272,554 LEGACY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC. HOUSTON $2,011,219 SAINT HOPE FOUNDATION HOUSTON $414,454 SPRING BRANCH COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER HOUSTON $399,664 PASADENA HEALTH CENTER, INC. PASADENA $165,199 FORT BEND FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC. RICHMOND $398,494 COASTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS TEXAS CITY $280,624

