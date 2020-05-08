Houston Area Health Centers Receive $7.4M to Expand COVID-19 Testing Efforts

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $7,424,127 in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities with respect to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. You can read more about these grants here.
“In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in the Houston area.”
|Grantee Name
|City
|Award Amount
|STEPHEN F. AUSTIN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|ALVIN
|$395,794
|CHAMBERS COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT #1
|ANAHUAC
|$284,854
|MATAGORDA EPISCOPAL HEALTH OUTREACH PROGRAM CORPORATION
|BAY CITY
|$243,874
|HEALTH CENTER OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS
|CLEVELAND
|$296,254
|LONE STAR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC
|CONROE
|$591,514
|ASIAN AMERICAN HEALTH COALITION OF THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA, INC.
|HOUSTON
|$445,549
|BEE BUSY WELLNESS CENTER
|HOUSTON
|$233,224
|EL CENTRO DEL CORAZON
|HOUSTON
|$292,999
|HARRIS HEALTH SYSTEM
|HOUSTON
|$252,664
|HEALTH CARE FOR THE HOMELESS-HOUSTON
|HOUSTON
|$165,529
|HOUSTON AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC.
|HOUSTON
|$279,664
|HOUSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.
|HOUSTON
|$272,554
|LEGACY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|HOUSTON
|$2,011,219
|SAINT HOPE FOUNDATION
|HOUSTON
|$414,454
|SPRING BRANCH COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
|HOUSTON
|$399,664
|PASADENA HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|PASADENA
|$165,199
|FORT BEND FAMILY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|RICHMOND
|$398,494
|COASTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS
|TEXAS CITY
|$280,624
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.