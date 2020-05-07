Sen. Cruz: Together, With Prayer, Courage, and Generosity We Are Going to Get Through These Difficult Days

Encourages Americans to participate in National Day of Prayer, works to protect religious liberty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America has always been a prayerful nation. In times of joy and in hardship, Americans have reverently turned to prayer for peace, comfort, and strength. Created after two world wars and an economic collapse, and with the Cold War only just beginning, the National Day of Prayer was a bipartisan call to men and women of all faiths to pray for America.

Our country is facing enormous challenges. This pandemic has taken more than 73,000 American lives, and has put at least 33 million hardworking men and women out of a job. People are hurting.

Today, perhaps more earnestly than ever, we turn to prayer. On this National Day of Prayer, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) encouraged Americans to pray for our country, our medical professionals, and our first responders, saying in part:

“Today, we pray for our country. We pray for the doctors, and the nurses, and the medical staff who are working around the clock to care for patients and for those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. We pray that they will be strengthened and uplifted.

“We also pray for our first responders, for our police officers, and all of those on the front lines fighting this disease. We pray that they would be protected from harm. And we pray for our communities and for our neighbors who are hurting and grieving and weeping as a result of this pandemic. We pray that they would have peace.

“The American spirit has always been marked with faith and courage and generosity. Together, we are going to get through these difficult days.”

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Encourages Americans to Participate in National Day of Prayer 2020

While men and women across the country turn to prayer during these difficult times, today is also an important reminder to protect Americans’ religious liberty against pandemic authoritarianism and discrimination. Following several instances of state and local overreach, Sen. Cruz urged officials to protect Americans’ civil liberties in an op-ed for the New York Post.

As the Associated Press reported, Sen. Cruz has called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate local officials abusing their power and targeting religious communities during the pandemic. Read the full letter here.

For COVID-19 information and additional resources, visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.