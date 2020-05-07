Attorney General Paxton Applauds Governor Abbott for Eliminating Confinement as Punishment for Violating COVID-19 Executive Orders

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended Governor Greg Abbott for eliminating confinement as a punishment for violating his executive orders related to COVID-19. The modifications are being applied retroactively.

“I applaud Gov. Abbott’s decision to ensure that penalties for violating public health orders are reasonable and not excessive. All Texans are trying to get through this crisis together and no one should be put in jail unnecessarily,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The cases of salon owner, Shelley Luther, and Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata in Laredo are prime examples. No Texan should face jail time for resisting an order that temporarily closes a lawful business in an attempt to feed their families.”