OAKBEND Medical Group Revises Hours For Wharton Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing Site  

Richmond, Texas…OakBend Medical Group is revising its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Monday, April 27, 2020. The new site, which is in Wharton, Texas at the OakBend Medical Center -Wharton Hospital Campus. The site is set up in the front parking area of the hospital at 10141 US Hwy 59 Rd., Wharton, Texas 77488

Drive-thru hours will now be 9-12 Monday and Tuesday. In order to be tested, the following steps must be taken:

Initial criteria for the Covid-19 Testing will require a Telehealth visit, to schedule a Telehealth visit call 281-238-7870 The patient will be screened during the Telehealth visit for criteria that suggests a possible positive Covid-19

