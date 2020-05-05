The George Foundation recently awarded special grants totaling over $1.3 million to support
nonprofit organizations serving Fort Bend County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The
Board of Trustees directed an initial round of funding of $195,500 to provide technology
enhancements to fifty (50) local nonprofit organizations to support the evolution of their
operations and the adaptation of how they continue to serve the community in the challenging
environment of social distancing. A subsequent round of funding of over $1.1 million was
released to twenty-one (21) nonprofits currently providing critical services to Fort Bend
County residents experiencing crisis due to COVID-19. The Trustees prioritized funding to
support the increased demand for immediate basic needs including food assistance and financial
support for rent and utilities. Additionally, investments were also directed to
nonprofit partners serving our community’s most vulnerable residents experiencing abuse,
neglect, and mental health conditions, which regrettably, have been exacerbated by the COVID-19
crisis.
The George Foundation encourages all Fort Bend County residents to join the COVID-19 relief effort
by supporting the dedicated network of nonprofit organizations serving our community with your
time, talent, or financial resources during these difficult times. The George Foundation was
established in 1945 by Albert and Mamie George with the mission to partner with the community to
leverage the Foundation’s resources to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents. Since
inception, the Foundation has invested in excess of $220 million in our community.
The following organizations received COVID-19 emergency grants to provide immediate basic
needs and to support vulnerable populations in Fort Bend County:
Arms Wide Adoption Attack Poverty
Casa de Esperanza Catholic Charities
Child Advocates of Fort Bend Daya
DePelchin Children’s Center
East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry Family Hope
Fort Bend County Social Services
Fort Bend Family Promise
Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse HGI Counseling
Hope Fort Bend Clubhouse Katy Christian Ministries NAMI Greater Houston Parks Youth Ranch Re:MIND
Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands Second Mile Mission
Fort Bend County Women’s Center