The George Foundation recently awarded special grants totaling over $1.3 million to support

nonprofit organizations serving Fort Bend County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The

Board of Trustees directed an initial round of funding of $195,500 to provide technology

enhancements to fifty (50) local nonprofit organizations to support the evolution of their

operations and the adaptation of how they continue to serve the community in the challenging

environment of social distancing. A subsequent round of funding of over $1.1 million was

released to twenty-one (21) nonprofits currently providing critical services to Fort Bend

County residents experiencing crisis due to COVID-19. The Trustees prioritized funding to

support the increased demand for immediate basic needs including food assistance and financial

support for rent and utilities. Additionally, investments were also directed to

nonprofit partners serving our community’s most vulnerable residents experiencing abuse,

neglect, and mental health conditions, which regrettably, have been exacerbated by the COVID-19

crisis.

The George Foundation encourages all Fort Bend County residents to join the COVID-19 relief effort

by supporting the dedicated network of nonprofit organizations serving our community with your

time, talent, or financial resources during these difficult times. The George Foundation was

established in 1945 by Albert and Mamie George with the mission to partner with the community to

leverage the Foundation’s resources to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents. Since

inception, the Foundation has invested in excess of $220 million in our community.

The following organizations received COVID-19 emergency grants to provide immediate basic

needs and to support vulnerable populations in Fort Bend County:

Arms Wide Adoption Attack Poverty

Casa de Esperanza Catholic Charities

Child Advocates of Fort Bend Daya

DePelchin Children’s Center

East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry Family Hope

Fort Bend County Social Services

Fort Bend Family Promise

Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse HGI Counseling

Hope Fort Bend Clubhouse Katy Christian Ministries NAMI Greater Houston Parks Youth Ranch Re:MIND

Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands Second Mile Mission

Fort Bend County Women’s Center