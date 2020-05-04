“SAFE AND WELL” project to raise funds for the City of Sugar Land emergency operation needs during the COVID 19 response efforts

Sugar Land Legacy Foundation (SLLF) Board of Directors would like to thank the community for their support of the “SAFE AND WELL” project to raise funds for the City of Sugar Land emergency operation needs during the COVID 19 response efforts. The foundation has raised $6000 to date through community support!

As the community now shifts the focus toward recovery, The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation would like to continue to support the safety of our service providers. This includes the selfless first responders, front-line essential city workers, and the small businesses that are putting in a good faith effort to re-open. Together, our community can assist the city and small businesses by providing personal protection equipment and other supplies that will assist them with getting “back-to-business”.

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Directors are asking the community to join them in raising funds to support the needs of the city and its small business owners during the reopening of business operations. The funds will go to items such as emergency rated masks, gloves, sanitizing supplies, no touch thermometers and other needed equipment that will allow business owners to open and remain safe and well.

Sunil Sharma, SLLF Board Chair said, “We are grateful for the hard work of our first responders throughout this emergency and for their continued efforts during recovery. We are also grateful for the generosity and support of our community! During these tough times we all need to come together and assist each other in any way we can. Your support will help these first responders, city workers and small businesses, who are risking their safety to provide us with basic services that we need and have become so accustomed to in our everyday life. Somehow, some way, together, we shall soon overcome this pandemic!”

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Board of Directors thank you in advance for your support:

Sunil Sharma, Board President Dee Koch

John Null, Board Vice President Gene Reed

Brent Leftwich, Board Treasurer Patty Godfrey

Betty Baitland, Board Secretary Gary Becker

Susan Chapman

Paul Likhari

To donate to the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation’s “SAFE AND WELL” project, please visit https://donorbox.org/safe-well.

For questions or to donate supplies please email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com or call 832-779-8609.

###

About Sugar Land Legacy Foundation: The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established in 2010 to promote community investment in facilities and activities that enhance the long-term prosperity and quality of life of Sugar Land residents. Contributions to the Legacy Foundation support the City of Sugar Land’s acquisition, ownership, construction, development, or improvement of land and facilities. The SLLF encourages participation from private philanthropic sources and participates in state and federal funding opportunities when appropriate. For more information visit sugarlandlegacy.org or call 832-779-8609.