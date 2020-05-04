Online Tutor Training at the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX – The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County is tutoring students online and needs you! Become an essential part of an adult student’s life by signing up to be an online volunteer tutor with the Literacy Council. Through online training, volunteers are equipped to teach Basic Literacy, English as a Second Language (ESL), and one-on-one tutor sessions to adults by creating virtual classrooms. The trainings prepare tutors to organize and compile lesson plans, and to understand the purpose of the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County’s programs.

The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County has continued to serve students during the current stay at home orders by adapting the curriculum to virtual meeting sites.

All tutor sign ups and interests should be communicated through the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County. Please contact Program Director, Humble Uche at huche@ftbendliteracy.org.

3 qualifications are needed to become a tutor:

a desire to help adult students; patience and commitment to three hours of tutoring a week;

Tutor hours vary according to the tutor’s schedule.

Help us “Change Lives Through Literacy!”

About the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County

Since 1987, the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County has been Changing Lives Through Literacy. The mission of the Literacy Council is to improve family, community and professional lives through adult literacy education. The Literacy Council provides several programs for its students: Basic Literacy, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, U.S. Citizenship Preparation, Computer Skills and Workforce Readiness.