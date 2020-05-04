Fort Bend Christian Academy Names Class of 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian  

Oluwadamisi “Damisi” Akinpelu was named the Fort Bend Christian Academy Class of 2020 Valedictorian.

Damisi Akinpelu has attended Fort Bend Christian Academy (FBCA) for nine years and has been a member of a wide variety of school organizations, including the Debate Club, the Spanish Club, the Theatre program and the basketball team. He has served as co-president and chaplain of Student Council, vice president of National English Honor Society, secretary of National Honor Society and president of Mu Alpha Theta.

Akinpelu earned recognition for his outstanding performance in his various activities. He is a two-time recipient of the Soaring Eagle Award and a three-time Scholar-Athlete award winner. Akinpelu received the Fine Arts Eagle Award and won Honorable Mention Acting Cast in the 2019 TAPPS One-Act District competition.

As part of Eagle Week, a service opportunity each spring in the upper school at FBCA, Akinpelu served children and youth in Cherokee, North Carolina with Mission to the World, and worked with Providence Place in San Antonio, Texas and the Abraham Project in Costa Rica. He is an active member of his local church, serving on the youth ministry’s worship team.

After obtaining a degree in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology from Emory University, he plans to attend medical school and pursue a career in neurology.

Damisi Akinpelu is the son of Olawunmi and Adebayo Akinpelu of Missouri City, Texas.

Elizabeth Bernstein was named the Fort Bend Christian Academy Class of 2020 Salutatorian.

Elizabeth Bernstein has attended FBCA for six years. She has served in various leadership roles, including president of Big Sister Club, vice president of National Honor Society and Student Council, president of National Honor Society, co-president of Student Council and treasurer of Spanish Honor Society. She is also a member of the National English Honor Society, Eagle Ambassadors, Science National Honor Society, the Theatre program and Young Life.

Bernstein competed with the school varsity swim team for four years and swam with the First Colony and Greatwood Gators teams. Her academic and athletic awards include the Kingdom of God Academic Excellence Award, Academic All-State recognition for swimming (four years) and the Scholar-Athlete Award (two years).

Bernstein traveled to La Pintana, Chile, to work with Vision for Children and to Romania to assist the humanitarian aid efforts in the rural area of Susani during the school’s interim week of service, Eagle Week. She also volunteers at her local church and with the Greatwood Gators swim team.

Bernstein will attend Auburn University and major in Biomedical Science. Her long-term goal is to become a physician’s assistant.

Elizabeth Bernstein is the daughter of Roseanne and Keith Bernstein of Sugar Land, Texas

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a college-preparatory Christian school located in the

heart of Sugar Land, Texas. For more information about the school, visit the website at www.fortbendchristian.org.