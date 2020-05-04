Caring for Yourself and Others:  National Mental Health Month

May is National Mental Health Month, and Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) wants you to know that caring for your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health.

“We’re facing a public health crisis right now with the outbreak of COVID-19, and each of us is coping in different ways,” said CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “During these strange times, in addition to watching out for our physical health, we also need to be doing everything we can to take care of our mental health.”

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a local nonprofit dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt and breaking the cycle of child abuse. CAFB’s Children’s Advocacy Center offers free therapy services for children who have suffered abuse and their families. In addition, CAFB recruits and trains CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system. Sadly, the children and families served by these volunteers are at a high risk for experiencing mental health issues.

“As advocates for those involved in foster care, we see children, parents and families struggling with mental health issues often, and helping them access the treatment and services they need is a core part of what we do,” Mefford said.

Like the kids and families Child Advocates of Fort Bend serves, we can all benefit from taking good care of our mental health. This looks different for everyone, said Mefford. For some, it can mean keeping up with regular exercise and a healthy diet. For others, it can mean practicing meditation and mindfulness. For still others, it can mean opening up to someone, whether a friend or a professional. Whatever it means to you, there’s no better time than now to make your mental health a priority.

“We’re living in an especially stressful and isolating time. Through this crisis, our CASA volunteers are continuing to keep an eye out for the mental health of the children and families they’re serving, because it’s an equal partner to physical health,” stated Mefford. “Make sure you’re doing the same, both for yourself and for others.”

CAFB’s therapists are providing tips to families through a weekly Therapist’s Corner blog at www.cafb.org. Though there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has a few tips on how you can look after your mental health during this time of physical distancing.

If you’re looking for safe ways to stay active, there are many free workout channels on video platforms like YouTube, as well as smartphone apps for running, yoga and more. You can also help keep your brain “trained” through mindfulness exercises and meditation.

If you’re working from home, be as gentle with yourself as you can. Do what you can to maintain a healthy work-life balance and give yourself breaks when you know you need them. Try not to hold yourself to unrealistic expectations when it comes to focus and productivity.

If you’re struggling, consider opening up to a trusted friend, partner or family member. It might be scary at first, but chances are, the person will be glad you told them how you are feeling and will be happy to support you and lend a listening ear.

If you think you could benefit from professional help, many mental health providers are currently offering telehealth services. Check out Psychology Today’s Find a Therapist tool to get started. You can also consider online or text therapy.

Finally, Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help people experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call toll-free at 833-986-1919. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge.

“This National Mental Health Month comes during an exceptionally difficult time, and it’s more important than ever that we come together in safe ways and take care of ourselves and each other,” said Mefford. “We can all benefit from investing in our mental health, both right now and in the future.”

For more information on Child Advocates of Fort Bend, the issues children and families in the foster care system face, and the work of CASA volunteers, visit www.cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates of Fort Bend improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 17,0000 children since opening its doors in 1991. For more information on Child Advocates of Fort Bend go to www.cafb.org.