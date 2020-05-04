Bowl Cut: A Fresh Twist To an Ancient Male Hairstyle

Traditional Bowl Cut vs. Modern Trends: Which One Will You Choose?

How old is a bowl hairstyle, what do you think? If you are a modern person, the chances are that you consider the cut to be a tribute to the current times. However, the assumption is a false one. The history has it that the cut has been in and out of fashion starting with the twelfth century.

The truth is that MensHaircuts has inspired us to discuss the bowl cut in detail today. The main reason for such an increased interest in the hairstyle is that it is gaining popularity by the day, and we do not want you to miss a thing.

The name ‘bowl’ cut comes from the cutting technique that was applied in the process. The truth is that there is nothing complex about that, a bowl was put on a man’s head, and then the tresses were trimmed around following the shape of the bowl. As the ages changed, gentlemen chose to introduce various additions to the cut. As of now – there are no limits when it comes to experimentation. That explains why so many types of the same cut are to be tried out nowadays.

How Do You Style a Bowl Haircut?

First of all, it depends upon the option that you choose. However, the cut is madly popular because it is as insanely easy to style and to maintain. We are going to have a closer look at the few most-required styles to prove the point to you.

Short textured bowl – not only is it a highly-requested look, but it is also the most practical one. No matter where you are headed – a bachelor’s party or a job interview, you will look presentable with a cut like that. All you need is to work a little hair product into your mane, to pull the tresses to the front. The product alone may be enough, but you can also use some hairspray to set the style in.

Long textured bowl – such a bowl requires the same approach as the short one. The main difference lies in the textured fringe and sides that create a cascading effect. That’s about it.

Tidy bowl cut – it is not about the styling technique in the first place if it is a slick look you are intending. It is advised to start with a classy cut to be able to achieve that elegant and tidy look. After that, you need to work a little with your hairdryer and a brush to get the shape and the image that you intend for.

Bowl Cut with Longer Bangs

In the majority of cases, modern gentlemen prefer messier looks to those classy and tidy ones. However, it depends upon your personal style most, no matter what the society may claim. A bowl cut with a longer fringe is quite common among men of all generations because it is able to grant them that easy-going, even rebellious vibe, and there is nothing wrong with it. The critical point here is to get enough of layers on the top as well as on the sides so that you can easily make them visible with the help of a hair product.

Ultra-Stylish Bowl Cut

Very often, it happens so that many modern looks are inspired by the original ones. When we are talking about bowl cuts, it is obvious that the classy bowl look was a bit different from what we have now. Nevertheless, skillful hairdressers do their best to preserve that vibe, and this haircut is the best proof to the point. There is nothing out of the ordinary about it. A sleek cut, with a bold fringe, but the layers at the top and the coloring are those definitive features that make the cut super-stylish.

Bowl Cut – a Businessman Variation

If you are a businessman or your responsibilities lie somewhere within formal circles, the chances that you can sport a super-messy bowl are slim. That is why we are offering a business variation to your attention. If you have a closer look at the cut, you will see that all the rules are preserved, while a layered top and faded sides introduce that distinctive touch to the look, which makes it stand out from the rest without taking it too far.

Source: MensHaircuts