This is not the time for an increased property tax burden

Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant requests a Call to Action to residents of Fort Bend County.

The disastrous situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a downturn in the economy as well as emotional distress and anxiety for all. Life as we know it has changed.

This past week property owners received the 2020 Notice of Appraised Value with significant increases to property values, which translates to higher tax bills at the end of the year. This comes at a time when many have fears regarding job security, paying mortgages, and other expenses. The increased property tax burden resulting from the surge in property valuations will harshly affect and compound the hardships for residents.

Commissioner DeMerchant is calling on Fort Bend County residents to reach out to State officials respectfully requesting and strongly urging the following:

Roll back the 2020 valuations to the 2019 valuations

· Create payment plans without fees

· Reduce late fees

· Extend deadlines

· Change payment due dates

“I decided to run for County Commissioner to improve the County and that includes property tax relief. Being taxed out of homes is unacceptable”, states Commissioner DeMerchant.