4 Key Golfing Tips For Beginners  

Playing golf is a leisure activity that not many people get to enjoy. People get the idea that it is a difficult sport especially if you are a beginner. People also get the idea that it is an activity that only the rich can afford. After all, in most cases you only see golf courses on high end resorts.

However, golf is a sport that all people can enjoy if you are really interested in the game. There are also accessible places where you can start learning the sport and practicing before you start playing in the golf course.

Here are some key golfing tips for beginners that will help you learn faster:

Get the right equipment

Before you get started on practicing it is first essential to get the right equipment that you will be needing for practice and later on, for playing the game.

As a beginner, you don’t need to splurge on golf equipment. Instead, focus on buying mid-price range clubs and just buy the basic equipment that you need. You would basically only need a putter, a sand wedge, a wood and 2 to 3 iron clubs.

If you do not want to buy, you can also choose to borrow from friends and family if they have any. Renting from the clubhouse will also be a good idea. If you can find inexpensive golf equipment on the internet, that would be good, too.

You can join communities and clubs like CherrywoodGolfClub to get more ideas and advice from places to buy equipment from to places to practice your swing.

Learn the important terms frequently used

To lessen confusion when you are just starting to learn how to play golf, it would be beneficial for you to learn the terms early on. Here are some of the frequently used terms that you should learn:

Golf Tee – The peg made out of wood where the ball is placed on top of at the beginning of the game.

– The peg made out of wood where the ball is placed on top of at the beginning of the game. Tee box – This is where all the games start. Where players throw their first swing.

– This is where all the games start. Where players throw their first swing. Hazard – Anything that hinders you from putting that ball into the hole. It can be a pond, tree, or some other structures in the golf course.

– Anything that hinders you from putting that ball into the hole. It can be a pond, tree, or some other structures in the golf course. Bunker – Also called sand traps. It is a part of the golf course where a shallow hole is filled with sand.

– Also called sand traps. It is a part of the golf course where a shallow hole is filled with sand. Fairway – A path leading to the green.

– A path leading to the green. The green – The soft and lush greenery that surrounds the hole.

– The soft and lush greenery that surrounds the hole. The rough – The area where trees and long grass grows on the edge of the fairway.

– The area where trees and long grass grows on the edge of the fairway. Stroke – The swing a player makes to hit the golf ball. Scores are based on the strokes made by the player.

Scoring Terms:

Par – The standard count of strokes needed to get the ball to the hole.

– The standard count of strokes needed to get the ball to the hole. Ace – Getting the ball to the hole in just one stroke.

– Getting the ball to the hole in just one stroke. Eagle – Getting the ball to the hole with 2 strokes less than the par.

– Getting the ball to the hole with 2 strokes less than the par. Birdie – Getting the ball to go in the hole with one stroke less than par.

– Getting the ball to go in the hole with one stroke less than par. Bogey – Getting the ball to the hole with 1 stroke more than the par.

– Getting the ball to the hole with 1 stroke more than the par. Double bogey – Getting the ball in the hole with 2 strokes more than the par.

– Getting the ball in the hole with 2 strokes more than the par. Triple bogey – Getting the ball in the hole with 3 strokes more than the par.

Practice with a professional

Although practicing with a peer might be more comfortable and easygoing, it might not get you to the level of proficiency that you would like in the fastest time possible.

On the other hand, practicing with a professional will give more insights and tips that they have acquired over time and the experiences that they have had. They will be able to teach you everything you want to know and adjust it to your preferences. For example, a professional can teach you the proper grip but help you adjust it to your preferences.

You can find professional golf players and or coaches for hire by searching the internet or getting a referral from friends, family or clubhouse you belong to.

Start practicing on small courses

Once you have learned the basic skills, it can be very tempting to start playing in a big golf course. However, don’t get too excited about it. It is tiring and difficult to play in a big golf course. You have to practice more than just the basics and you have to develop your stamina as well.

Thus, no matter how tempting it is, stick to practicing in small courses like an Executive course or par 3 courses. This way, you can practice and develop your skills first before playing in 18-hole championship courses, which is the goal, of course.

Conclusion

It takes dedication, commitment and a lot of hard work to master any sport, including golf. Although golf is not a contact sport, you still need to be in a good shape to have the strength and stamina that is needed in the game.

Proper equipment and training will help you get a great start but it will still be your attitude and hard work that will get you to the level of proficiency that you want.