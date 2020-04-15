AG Paxton Applauds Court for Upholding Governor Abbott’s Executive Order Preventing the Release of Dangerous Individuals from Texas Jails 

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston for preventing the mass release of felony arrestees in Harris County, including those charged with violent crimes or who have a violent criminal history. In the interest of Texans’ health and safety, the federal court denied temporary restraining orders that attempted to block Governor Abbott’s Executive Order preventing the indiscriminate release of dangerous individuals.

“I thank the court for recognizing state law and court precedent and preventing the release of dangerous individuals to protect the health and safety of Texans. We must protect our communities as well as our justice system during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It is vital that we maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system and protect our communities.”

Read a copy of the ruling here.

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.