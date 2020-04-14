Sens. Cruz, Gillibrand Launch Bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge

Social media challenge encourages Americans across the country to support their communities as we work to defeat COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas – Men and women from all walks of life are doing their part to combat the two crises our nation faces: the serious health crisis caused by COVID-19, and the resulting economic crisis. The strength and resolve of the American spirit will get us through these crises, which is why U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) today launched the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, a social media challenge to encourage Americans to continue supporting their communities as we all work to combat this pandemic and ultimately defeat it together.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Launches Bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge

Sen. Cruz kicked off the challenge by delivering food to the Houston Police Officers’ Union. In his video, he challenged former Texas Governor and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Sen. Gillibrand sent pizzas to front line medical staff to the Hilton Garden Inn in her hometown of Albany. In her video, she challenged U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, and chef and restaurateur David Chang.

To complete the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, Perry, Turner, McIngvale, Booker, Hochul, and Chang must film themselves doing something to give back in their communities and challenge three more people to participate within 48 hours.

Explaining the reason for launching the bipartisan challenge, Sen. Cruz said:

“While we practice social distancing and work to combat COVID-19, there is ample opportunity for each of us to engage our community and support one another during these challenging times. We have all seen the stories of Americans who are staying home, delivering groceries to their elderly neighbors, and supporting our medical professionals and first responders. I am hopeful launching the bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge will encourage many more Americans to roll up their sleeves and help others in need.”

Sen. Gillibrand added:

“So many of us want to help in the fight against COVID-19, but it can be hard to know where to start. A

Sens. Cruz, Gillibrand Launch Bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge

Social media challenge encourages Americans across the country to support their communities as we work to defeat COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas – Men and women from all walks of life are doing their part to combat the two crises our nation faces: the serious health crisis caused by COVID-19, and the resulting economic crisis. The strength and resolve of the American spirit will get us through these crises, which is why U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) today launched the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, a social media challenge to encourage Americans to continue supporting their communities as we all work to combat this pandemic and ultimately defeat it together.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Launches Bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge

Sen. Cruz kicked off the challenge by delivering food to the Houston Police Officers’ Union. In his video, he challenged former Texas Governor and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Sen. Gillibrand sent pizzas to front line medical staff to the Hilton Garden Inn in her hometown of Albany. In her video, she challenged U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, and chef and restaurateur David Chang.

To complete the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, Perry, Turner, McIngvale, Booker, Hochul, and Chang must film themselves doing something to give back in their communities and challenge three more people to participate within 48 hours.

Explaining the reason for launching the bipartisan challenge, Sen. Cruz said:

“While we practice social distancing and work to combat COVID-19, there is ample opportunity for each of us to engage our community and support one another during these challenging times. We have all seen the stories of Americans who are staying home, delivering groceries to their elderly neighbors, and supporting our medical professionals and first responders. I am hopeful launching the bipartisan #CombatCOVID19Challenge will encourage many more Americans to roll up their sleeves and help others in need.”

Sen. Gillibrand added:

“So many of us want to help in the fight against COVID-19, but it can be hard to know where to start. Acts of kindness and compassion are more important than ever, especially for the health care workers, grocery store clerks, and other critical workers on the front lines of this crisis. I’m excited to launch the bipartisan #CombatCovid19Challenge so that everyone has a chance to make a difference and support their community.”

Learn more about the bipartisan #combatCOVID19Challenge here.

For more COVID-19 information and additional resources visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.

Acts of kindness and compassion are more important than ever, especially for the health care workers, grocery store clerks, and other critical workers on the front lines of this crisis. I’m excited to launch the bipartisan #CombatCovid19Challenge so that everyone has a chance to make a difference and support their community.”

Learn more about the bipartisan #combatCOVID19Challenge here.

For more COVID-19 information and additional resources visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.