Harris County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity with 2 Additional Pop-up Locations, Doubles Testing Capacity at Existing Sites 

Harris County to Deploy Mobile Units to Increase Reach Deep into All Precincts, Conduct up to 1,200 Tests Per Day Across County

Harris County, Texas – Monday, April 13, 2020, County Judge Lina Hidalgo today announced two new Harris County Public Health (HCPH) mobile units will provide drive-through testing for COVID-19, adding up to 200 tests per day to the county’s current testing capacity. Each pop-up site, which will rotate locations across the precincts starting Tuesday, will be able to up to 100 drive-through tests per day. Additionally, testing capacity at HCPH’s two existing stationary sites will increase to 500 tests per location, per day, starting Wednesday.

“Until we make testing accessible to everyone who needs it, we will not be able to fully tackle this disease in Harris County,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “These efforts are a key step forward, but they’re not enough. We have to be nimble. We have to reach underserved communities and expand our ability to help folks identify if they are sick, and isolate immediately.”

The pop-up testing locations were identified in coordination with Harris County Precincts. To be tested, residents must complete online screening via ReadyHarris.org and obtain an authorization code. Once confirmed they meet the criteria for testing, residents will be provided an appointment time and directed to a testing site closest to them. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Testing sites will be allocated to the precincts from Monday through Saturday, spending three days in two precincts, and three days in the other two precincts.All individuals can access the online screening tool at readyharris.org. Individuals without access to a computer or Internet can call the Harris County Public Health COVID-19 resource line at 832-927-7575.

