AG Paxton and FTC Warn Resurgence Medical Spa LLC Against   Promoting False Cures for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today partnered with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to warn Resurgence Medical Spa LLC that baselessly claiming that their vitamin C intravenous infusions can prevent and cure Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a direct violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and federal consumer protection law.

“As communities work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that those suffering receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need, my office is working diligently to stop deceptive claims and false cures,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not allow anyone or any business to take advantage of Texans during this national health crisis.”

The current disaster declaration is effective across the entire state, and under Texas consumer protection statutes, it is illegal for a person to take advantage of a disaster declaration by engaging in deceptive trade practices.

Texans who believe they have encountered deceptive trade practices should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online. For additional information on disaster scams, please visit our disaster scams website.

Read a copy of the warning letter here.

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services.