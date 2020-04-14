7 Amazing WordPress SEO Tips to Boost Your Search Rankings

Search engine optimization(SEO) is the process of getting free quality traffic to your website. Every WordPress website owner wants their website to have a strong presence on the internet. You may have a beautifully designed website and an attractive user interface; all goes in vain if your website doesn’t rank due to poor SEO. Search engine optimization is the best strategy that you can apply to your site to attract customers naturally and get your website on the first page of Google SERP. Sometimes it can get a little difficult to do SEO due to the various updates in algorithms. This article will take you through a list of seven amazing WordPress SEO tips to boost your search rankings.

1. Content Creation

Content is always the king in SEO. Getting a website ranked with no quality content is nearly impossible. When you write content for your website, keep in mind your target audience. Research and find keywords that are mostly searched by your audience niche. Write content on the kind of information your audience is looking for. Use the keywords that people are using to find particular information. Also, keep in mind the readability score of content. It means when a visitor reads your article, they must understand every information on that page and should like to read more. You can also hire professionals who can write quality content for your website. If you are native to California, then Google “San Francisco search engine optimization” to find the best digital marketers near you.

2. Google Analytics

Every digital marketer loves this fantastic tool. Google Analytics tracks all your website happenings. When you perform search engine optimization on your website, Google Analytics informs you regarding the improvements and performance of your keywords. It gives you a detailed analysis of your website visitors based on their demographics, gender, age, and the time of visits. It also tells you how a visitor landed on your website, which keywords did they type to discover your website. With the help of Google Analytics, you will be able to decide which time of the hour does your website has maximum traffic. Based on this information, you can promote your site during that time. Google Analytics tells you on which web page the visitor spends maximum time and which page has the most bounce rate. Based on this data, you can optimize those pages even better.

3. Shareable Content

Just like quality content is vital for SEO, shareable content is a byproduct of content marketing. Every individual is active on some or the other social media platforms. A shareable content means allowing your readers to share interesting information from your website to all the social media sites. It drives massive traffic to your website other than the organic search. You must include a social media sharing button on your website that pops up on the side of an article. It increases engagement on your content, which leads to more leads and conversions. Therefore, don’t ignore the power of the social button on your website.

4. Mobile Optimization

Most of the visitors land on your sites through their mobile phones, which brings us to the next tip, i.e., mobile optimization. It is the method to ensure that when a user visits your website through mobile or tablet, they should have the best experience. Your website should load fast and resize itself to the user’s screen size. The websites which are not mobile-friendly are displayed differently on different screen sizes, which is a big no-no for your visitors. The simplest way for a mobile site is to pick a mobile-friendly WordPress theme.

5. Media Optimization

The images and videos are part of every website. These non-text elements are useful in grabbing a visitor’s attention. Your webpage quality also improves depending on the quality of these elements. SEO is required to convey to the search engines, the context behind these non-text elements. For media optimization, you must choose an image that relates to your content. Upload the image, give a name using the keywords, and include a brief Alt text. This Alt text is what the search engines read. Using this technique, you will see a lot of improvement in your website’s rankings.

6. SEO Plugins

WordPress offers a range of SEO plugins that are beneficial in increasing traffic to your site. Yoast SEO tops the list, which provides complete website optimization. This plugin prompts you about adding SEO titles, meta descriptions, meta tags, and keywords. It also automatically creates an XML sitemap for your web pages, which is essential for the search engines to crawl your website. Another popular WordPress plugin is the All in One SEO plugin. It also provides similar SEO solutions like Yoast SEO. All these plugins help in enhancing your on-page SEO. Sometimes multiple plugins can slow down your website’s performance. In order to enhance that, make sure you use the best WordPress hosting UK services, which comes with 99% uptime.

7. Search engine optimized themes

SEO friendly WordPress theme is a crucial tip that will boost your SEO efforts. Choosing a suitable SEO friendly theme will help you in producing distinct and uniform content. Opting any random WordPress theme that has no relevance with your business will negatively affect your website rankings. The search engines will not be able to crawl your sites due to improper placements of content. Choose a theme best optimized for SEO, instead of just going for the designs and color.

Conclusion:

The above are the seven tips for improving your search engine rankings. WordPress is a popular website platform. Using this platform will not guarantee your success with website rankings. To increase your website’s ranking on search engines, you have to master the SEO skills, which will increase your customer base and ROI in the future.