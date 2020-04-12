Sen. Cruz: Though These Are Dark and Challenging Times as We Battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Light of the Gospel Shines Through

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following video in observance of Easter Sunday.

“Heidi and I want to wish to you and your family a wonderful and blessed Easter. Today we celebrate Jesus’ triumph over death and sin that allows all of us to live in fellowship with God.

“These are dark and challenging times for our country and for the world as we battle the coronavirus pandemic. And yet the truth and light and healing forgiveness of the gospel shines through.

“He is risen. God bless you.”