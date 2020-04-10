AG Paxton Gives Statement on TRO Blocking Enforcement of Governor Abbott’s Order to Postpone Unnecessary Medical Procedures  

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued this statement after the U.S. District Court in Austin granted a temporary restraining order blocking Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA 09:

“The issuance of a second temporary restraining order defies the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and demonstrates a lack of respect for the rule of law. Just two days ago, the Fifth Circuit dissolved the district court’s previous restraining order because it failed to apply settled law to the facts. We will once again ask the Fifth Circuit to uphold Governor Abbott’s decision to stop all elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 crisis.”

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.