One of the best ways to celebrate Easter is to gather together and enjoy a memorable meal. Although this Easter may not include our traditional gatherings, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is offering a special three-course to-go menu of all your mouthwatering favorites – including our Sunday Supper Pork Chop special. We’d love to be considered for any Easter stories or roundups you may be working on. Details below and flyer is attached.

WHO: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

WHAT: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille restaurants will feature a three-course menu for $39 per person which features salads, entrées with sides and desserts from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Salad: A wedge salad, Caesar salad or kale salad of your choice

Perry’s Signature Sunday Supper featuring our famous seven-finger high pork chop with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce

with lemon dill butter and cauliflower mousse Spaghetti Squash Primavera (vegan friendly)

with orecchiette pasta and broccoli rabe Dessert: A selection of orange vanilla cream cheesecake, butterscotch budino or chocolate crunch

Kids menu: featuring a choice of chicken tenders, pasta marinara or alfredo for $13 each

Starters from the curbside menu will be available for an additional cost

WHERE: All Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including those in the Greater Houston Area: Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands

WHEN: Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2020 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

MORE: Please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com to pre-order, for curbside pick-up, or order and pay online.

Tax + 15% handling fee applied to food TO-GO and mixology purchases. NO GRATUITY NECESSARY. Our team is compensated by Perry’s. No handling fee on Wine TO-GO. Wine and mixology purchases must be accompanied by food purchase. Must be legal age to purchase alcohol.