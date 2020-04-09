One of the best ways to celebrate Easter is to gather together and enjoy a memorable meal. Although this Easter may not include our traditional gatherings, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is offering a special three-course to-go menu of all your mouthwatering favorites – including our Sunday Supper Pork Chop special. We’d love to be considered for any Easter stories or roundups you may be working on. Details below and flyer is attached.
WHO: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
WHAT: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille restaurants will feature a three-course menu for $39 per person which features salads, entrées with sides and desserts from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Salad: A wedge salad, Caesar salad or kale salad of your choice
- Entrée with sides:
- Perry’s SignatureSunday Supper featuring our famous seven-finger high pork chop with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce
- 16-Oz. Caramelized Prime Ribwith steak butter and whipped potatoes
- 8 Oz. Bacon-wrappedFilet Mignon with steak butter and whipped potatoes
- Grilled Salmonwith lemon dill butter and cauliflower mousse
- Spaghetti Squash Primavera(vegan friendly)
- Ultimate Chicken Parmesanwith orecchiette pasta and broccoli rabe
- Dessert: A selection of orange vanilla cream cheesecake, butterscotch budino or chocolate crunch
- Add additional sides for $5 each: Steamed or grilled asparagus, creamed spinach, macaroni & cheese or thick-cut chargrilled vegetables
- Kids menu: featuring a choice of chicken tenders, pasta marinara or alfredo for $13 each
- Perry’s Reserve Wine and Mixology To-Go 50% off
- Starters from the curbside menu will be available for an additional cost
WHERE: All Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including those in the Greater Houston Area: Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands
WHEN: Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2020 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
MORE: Please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com to pre-order, for curbside pick-up, or order and pay online.
Tax + 15% handling fee applied to food TO-GO and mixology purchases. NO GRATUITY NECESSARY. Our team is compensated by Perry’s. No handling fee on Wine TO-GO. Wine and mixology purchases must be accompanied by food purchase. Must be legal age to purchase alcohol.