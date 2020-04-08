Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Observance of Passover

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in observance of Passover:

“Heidi and I would like to wish a Chag Sameach to the Jewish community in Texas, America, Israel, and around the world. Today at sun down, Jews around the world will read from the Haggadah to remember the Israelites exodus from Egypt to freedom. Though seders will look differently this year as we work to combat the coronavirus pandemic, we can claim God’s covenant promise in Exodus that He will pass over us, the plague shall not be upon us and it will not destroy us. We will prevail.”