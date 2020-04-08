Houston Area Health Centers Receive $18.3M in New Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $18,321,450 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in the Houston area a high priority.”
|Grantee Name
|Program Title
|Award Amount
|Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program Corporation
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$721,475
|Lone Star Community Health Center
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$1,152,230
|Asian American Health Coalition of the Greater Houston Area
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$975,380
|Houston Area Community Services
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$912,080
|Houston Community Health Centers
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$756,350
|Busy Bee Wellness Center
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$808,535
|El Centro del Corazon
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$907,595
|Spring Branch Community Health Center
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$1,040,690
|Harris Health System
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$942,890
|Saint Hope Foundation
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$886,700
|Healthcare for the Homeless – Houston
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$660,980
|Legacy Community Health Services
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$3,316,820
|Chambers County Public Hospital District #1
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$730,115
|Coastal Health and Wellness
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$971,360
|Fort Bend Family Health Center
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$1,109,345
|Pasadena Health Center
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$677,255
|Health Center of Southeast Texas
|
FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$796,220
|Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center
|FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers
|$955,430
