Houston Area Health Centers Receive $18.3M in New Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $18,321,450 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in the Houston area a high priority.”

 

Grantee Name Program Title Award Amount
Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program Corporation  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $721,475
Lone Star Community Health Center  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $1,152,230
Asian American Health Coalition of the Greater Houston Area  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $975,380
Houston Area Community Services  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $912,080
Houston Community Health Centers  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $756,350
Busy Bee Wellness Center  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $808,535
El Centro del Corazon  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $907,595
Spring Branch Community Health Center  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $1,040,690
Harris Health System  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $942,890
Saint Hope Foundation  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $886,700
Healthcare for the Homeless – Houston  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $660,980
Legacy Community Health Services  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $3,316,820
Chambers County Public Hospital District #1  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $730,115
Coastal Health and Wellness  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $971,360
Fort Bend Family Health Center  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $1,109,345
Pasadena Health Center  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $677,255
Health Center of Southeast Texas  

FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers

 $796,220
Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $955,430

