Houston Area Health Centers Receive $18.3M in New Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a total of $18,321,450 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in the Houston area a high priority.”

Grantee Name Program Title Award Amount Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program Corporation FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $721,475 Lone Star Community Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $1,152,230 Asian American Health Coalition of the Greater Houston Area FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $975,380 Houston Area Community Services FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $912,080 Houston Community Health Centers FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $756,350 Busy Bee Wellness Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $808,535 El Centro del Corazon FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $907,595 Spring Branch Community Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $1,040,690 Harris Health System FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $942,890 Saint Hope Foundation FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $886,700 Healthcare for the Homeless – Houston FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $660,980 Legacy Community Health Services FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $3,316,820 Chambers County Public Hospital District #1 FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $730,115 Coastal Health and Wellness FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $971,360 Fort Bend Family Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $1,109,345 Pasadena Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $677,255 Health Center of Southeast Texas FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $796,220 Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $955,430

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.