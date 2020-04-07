Sens. Cruz, Inhofe, Colleagues Applaud President Trump for Deeming Firearm Businesses Essential

to President Trump applauding the administration’s recent decision to include firearm retailers and manufacturers in the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory memo to states and localities regarding America’s essential critical infrastructure workforce. The CISA advisory memo is used by many states to help determine which industries or businesses should be considered essential and may remain open during the current public health crisis. HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Senate colleagues on Monday sent a letter to President Trump applauding the administration’s recent decision to include firearm retailers and manufacturers in the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory memo to states and localities regarding America’s essential critical infrastructure workforce. The CISA advisory memo is used by many states to help determine which industries or businesses should be considered essential and may remain open during the current public health crisis.

As the Senators wrote:

“We write to applaud your administration’s recent decision to include firearm retailers and manufacturers, as well as shooting ranges, in the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory memo to states and localities regarding America’s essential critical infrastructure workforce. While this information is advisory in nature, it informs state and local governments as they determine essential sectors of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe it is prudent for the firearms sector to be included in this memo. The Second Amendment is one of Americans’ most valued rights and no crisis should limit our lawful ability to maintain and exercise this right. We were deeply troubled by reports that some states and localities decided against deeming firearm businesses as essential, effectively shutting them down for the foreseeable future. While states and localities should have the right to determine what sectors should be deemed essential, the federal government’s advisory memo is a helpful guide. Including it has already led to a reversal by some states and localities, which are now allowing firearm businesses to re-open.”

Sens. Cruz and Inhofe were joined in sending the letter by Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

The full text of the letter to President Trump can be found here and below.

April 6, 2020

President Donald J. Trump

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20510

Dear Mr. President,

We write to applaud your administration’s recent decision to include firearm retailers and manufacturers, as well as shooting ranges, in the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory memo to states and localities regarding America’s essential critical infrastructure workforce. While this information is advisory in nature, it informs state and local governments as they determine essential sectors of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe it is prudent for the firearms sector to be included in this memo. The Second Amendment is one of Americans’ most valued rights and no crisis should limit our lawful ability to maintain and exercise this right. We were deeply troubled by reports that some states and localities decided against deeming firearm businesses as essential, effectively shutting them down for the foreseeable future. While states and localities should have the right to determine what sectors should be deemed essential, the federal government’s advisory memo is a helpful guide. Including it has already led to a reversal by some states and localities, which are now allowing firearm businesses to re-open.

Americans are rightly concerned about this public health crisis and their abilities to access essential services during this pandemic. It is essential that law-abiding Americans are freely able to exercise their Second Amendment rights so that they are able to hunt to provide for their families and defend themselves, their families and their property.

You and your administration continue to approach this crisis with steadfast leadership and have provided the necessary resources and directives to stem the spread of this deadly virus. We look forward to continuing our work with you to protect the health and wellbeing of the American people.