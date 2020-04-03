The Trustees of The George Foundation recently elected Mark Magee of Fulshear to serve as Trustee for a 10-year term.

Mr. Magee replaces outgoing Trustee Tom McNutt, who was appointed to the board in 2010 and served ten years including the role of Chairman from 2018-2020. “The George Foundation is excited to bring Mark’s leadership and passion for community service to the Board of Trustees.” stated Mr. McNutt, retiring Chairman.

Mr. Magee grew up in Wharton, Texas and is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned a BBA degree with a double major in Business Analysis and Marketing, while also earning three letters as a collegiate athlete on the baseball diamond. Mr. Magee has more than thirty-five years of banking experience and currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Enterprise Middle Office Loan Group Manager with Zions Bancorp (Amegy Bank is the local affiliate).

Mr. Magee has been a Fort Bend County resident for over twenty-five years and served in several leadership roles with local nonprofit and community organizations including the YMCA Partners for Youth (Past Chairman), Richmond Rotary Club (Past President), Child Advocates of Fort Bend (Past President & Endowment Board), Fort Bend Museum Association (Past President), Leadership Fort Bend (Graduate & Past Chairman), Central Fort Bend Chamber Alliance (Past Chairman), and the American Heart Association (Past President).

Mr. Magee and his wife Pam live in Fulshear and enjoy spending time with their four grandchildren, traveling, and are active members of Parkway Fellowship Church.