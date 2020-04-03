Public’s assistance needed to identify decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 4/1/2020Date of Death/Recovery: 1/24/2020

IFS Case Number: ML20-0323

Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2001-08490ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS: The skeletal remains of the decedent were found with clothing consisting of a black jacket, “Iris” brand blue bodycon dress size M (similar to the one pictured below), “Forever21” brand pink and white striped sleeveless top, bra and tan leather open-toed zipper back wedge sandals. The decedent also appeared to have manicured acrylic nails with red or dark pink tips with light colored glitter at the base of the nail (as shown in the picture and similar manicure below).CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found in a wooded area of a farm without any identification.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001