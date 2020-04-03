Property Tax Installment Payment Plans Get Three Month Grace Period  

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carrie Surratt announces that, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a three month grace period for any taxpayer with a payment plan agreement in place for delinquent property taxes.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for many of our taxpayers and we are committed to doing what we can under the terms of the Texas Property Tax Code to help our neighbors. Although we cannot waive the penalty and interest that will accrue, we can refrain from defaulting these payments plans and pursuing collections activities during this grace period,” Surratt said.

Property owners with an existing payment plan have the option to postpone their March 2020, April 2020, and May 2020 payments. These payments are not forgiven, and they will need to be paid. Penalty and interest will continue to accrue. It is recommended that you try to make at least a partial payment to reduce your tax burden. Later on you can make a larger monthly payment to catch up on any missed payment or pay your taxes off sooner to avoid additional penalties and interest.

The next required payment will be due on or before June 30, 2020 and will resume on a monthly basis from June 2020 until the end of the payment agreement period. At the end of the payment agreement period, the taxpayer will need to contact the Tax Office for the final payment amount as the last payment amount will have changed.

Surratt continued, “If your taxes are delinquent and you would like to establish a payment plan, please call us to talk about your situation. We are here to help navigate these troubling times.”

Additional information can be found on the Fort Bend County Tax Office website at www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice or by calling 281-341-3710.