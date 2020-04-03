Number of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Employees Positive for COVID-19 Reaches 13

April 2, 2020 – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has received a positive COVID-19 test result, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to 13.

The detention officer is a male in his mid-20s, assigned to work in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility. His last day on duty was March 27. He is the first detention officer to test positive for the virus, and the third overall employee assigned to work in the 1200 Baker Street jail.

Also Thursday, two male patrol deputies in their late 20s who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now cleared quarantine and are on track to return to duty on Saturday.

There are currently 179 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure. One of these employees is currently in the hospital. Fifty-five previously quarantined employees have now been cleared to return to duty. Seventy Sheriff’s Office employees have been tested, but are still awaiting results. Twenty-one employees have received negative test results.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

At this time, one inmate in the Harris County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 33 inmates are in quarantine with symptoms indicative of the virus and are awaiting test results.