Lt. Gov. Patrick Statement on 5th Circuit Court Stay

HOUSTON TX – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick issued the following statement today applauding Attorney General Ken Paxton for his quick appeal and win at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that stayed the block to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order to temporarily suspend non-essential elective surgeries, including abortion, except to save the life of the mother.

“It is sadly ironic that while America is united in an effort to save lives, the abortion industry has gone to court insisting they be allowed to continue to kill babies. Governor Abbott has suspended all non-essential elective surgeries to free up resources in the fight against COVID-19. The very definition of an elective surgery is “choice”, and these hypocrites have always told us that abortion was all about “choice.” Now they are insisting abortion is, somehow, essential. Abortion is not healthcare. As we watch communities across Texas, America and the world fighting on every front to save lives, the abortion industry wants to keep killing babies. I strongly support Attorney General Paxton and the fight to stop them.”

