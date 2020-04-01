AG Paxton Applauds Fifth Circuit Decision Temporarily Upholding Governor’s Order Halting Unnecessary Medical Procedures

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for temporarily stopping a lower court’s decision yesterday that allowed abortion facilities alone to continue using up precious medical supplies in the midst of a pandemic. Last week, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order (GA 09), which requires all health care facilities and professionals to postpone any unnecessary medical procedures to preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health professionals combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Fifth Circuit’s temporary stay order today allows enforcement of the Governor’s Executive Order while the court continues to consider the State’s appeal.

“I thank the court for their immediate and careful attention to the health and safety needs of Texans suffering from the spread of COVID-19. The temporary stay ordered this afternoon justly prioritizes supplies and personal protective equipment for the medical professionals in need,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Governor’s Order temporarily halting unnecessary medical procedures, including abortion, applies to all health care facilities and professionals equally as Texans come together to combat this medical crisis.”

The Governor’s Executive Order applies to all health care facilities and professionals in Texas to ensure that hospitals and medical personnel have access to as much personal protective equipment and hospital beds as possible during the national health crisis.

