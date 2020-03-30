Games To Keep You Sharp And Entertained While On Lockdown

COVID-19 has turned the lives of most people upside down. Most places are now on lockdown and social places, a no-go zone. If you are confined at home for long hours, you have probably decided to finally get fit, learn a couple of foreign languages, or write that novel you’ve been putting away. Lucky for you if you have everything figured out. Here, I will tell you about those games that can keep you sharp and engaged.

Scrabble

This game never gets old. It keeps improving over time, with more options coming up every year. You can do it on your PC or laptop. It is still fun to do it with a physical board. It’s time to dust off the board for a ride. Alternatively, you can download it on your smartphone and give it a spin. This helpful site will get you up to speed if you feel rusty. The site offers the most current Scrabble dictionary. You can sharpen yourself with this game, especially when you are playing against a computer with timed turns.

Monopoly

If you are on lockdown with your kids, a few board games will be perfect. Monopoly is a fun game that you can play with your family at home. Practically every person that I know has played monopoly at some point in his or her life. The beauty of it is that it relies on a little bit of luck, and anyone can win. Your kids will love it when they win against you, and at least you have something that you can use to inspire their confidence. It can help teach kids some aspects of the economy. It can be interesting for your kids to drive you bankrupt.

Crosswords

Crosswords are perfect brainteasers. They let you travel through history, music, nature, logic, and everywhere else in search of answers. You can get many crosswords online. You can also check for answers instantly. It is one of the easiest ways to learn about multiple things at the same time. If you have a short attention span to play a long-strategy game or you get bored easily, crosswords will work correctly. You will never run out interest in the game since every quest is different. They came in different difficulty levels so you can start small with the hope of getting better over time.

Braingle

If you are looking for variety in one place, Braingle is your best bet. The app offers a combination of games, quizzes, teasers, puzzles, and logic games. It is a perfect place to be every time you want to jog your mind. You can spend all your days on the website shuffling from logic games to trivia. There are games for all ages, even for small kids.

Chess

Chess keeps you focused and sharp. Its simplistic nature makes it an easy installation for smartphones and tablets. You can also play it on your PC. Playing against other opponents, teaching you kids how to play it, or even you and your siblings and spouse giving it a go, it will be perfect for this lockdown. It is one of the best games when it comes to the history of strategy board games. You cannot outgrow chess even when you are a pro. There will always be some more difficult levels to unlock. It can easily discourage you if you are a beginner, though, and it is wise to choose a level that fits you for a start. After all, you want to play to improve.

Temple run

If you want to sharpen those reflexes and response time, this game will give you a run for it. It is typically set for intermediate players. It requires you to dodge barriers, avoid falls, and many other challenges along the way. It will not require much brainwork, but it surely will test your response mechanism. It will keep you on edge throughout, something that you definitely need at this time when social distancing is paramount.

Games can be addictive if you are not careful, and you don’t want to get addicted to something that is not helping you becomes sharper and alert. The games recommended here are fun to play alone or with others. They are good for your reflexes, coordination, logic, strategy, and math skills. You can either pick a single game, such as chess or Scrabble or choose a combination of different types of challenges. The second option offers much more variety. Whatever option you go for, take the challenge. Aim to get better at it, and eventually, your skills will start improving.