VIDEO: Together, We Will #CombatCOVID19 and Ultimately Defeat It

HOUSTON, Texas – After the Senate unanimously passed the third coronavirus relief package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, late Wednesday night, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released a new video, ‘Together, We Will #CombatCOVID19,’ highlighting Texans’ acts of heroism and kindness in the face of this crisis.

WATCH: Together, We Will #CombatCOVID19

All across the Lone Star State, Texans are working together to support each other combat COVID-19. From volunteering at foodbanks, to giving blood, to delivering groceries for elderly neighbors, as a united front Texans are working together to curb the spread of this dangerous virus and ultimately defeat it.

As Sen Cruz said after voting in favor of the CARES Act in an interview with WUSA:

“One of the incredible things about representing a state like Texas, 29 million people, is that you get to see the acts of heroism in the face of crisis. We faced our share of crisis. Hurricane Harvey, when it struck, was the second most costly natural disaster in history. I spent days after days and weeks after weeks with people who are sacrificing for their neighbors, helping their neighbors. We’re seeing this right now with coronavirus. We’re seeing healthcare workers – doctors and nurses [who] are treating people, at risk to their own health, but are working incredible hours. We’re seeing neighbors helping neighbors, we’re seeing first responders, we’re seeing heroes rise up. That’s what Americans do in times of challenge, so I am inspired by all of the Americans who are saying, ‘this virus won’t beat us, we’re stronger than that.’ That’s really the strength of our nation is the spirit of the people all across this country.”

Texans Providing Meals:

Texans Providing Meals:

Texans Supporting First Responders:

Magnolia Pharmacy in Magnolia, is set to produce and distribute free, non-commercial, compound hand sanitizer to first responders.

Mighty Fine Burgers in Austin provided free meals to first responders.

Texans Serving their Community:

A San Antonio native raised $10,000 online to help those who posted screenshots of their student-loan statements and past-due medical bills.

H-E-B donated $3 million to non-profits around Texas to help support the community.

Austin Energy has announced it will suspend shutting off utilities due to unpaid bills.

Brookshire’s the Texas based grocery store has dedicated the first hour of operation, a five percent daily discount, and free curbside to seniors in the community.

La Familia Cortez, owners of the popular restaurant, Mi Tierra, in San Antonio, opened up a drive-up shop for locals to come and buy the essentials.

How You Can Help: