Katy Mills Mall to Close in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

By George Slaughter

Katy Mills Mall will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through March 29 in response to the national COVID-19 pandemic, the mall’s owner said.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Simon Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President David Simon said in a statement.

Simon, based in Indianapolis, owns Katy Mills Mall, along with the Galleria and Houston Premium Outlets. Simon said the decision to close all its malls came after consulting with federal, state, and local officials.

Katy Mills Mall, opened in 1999, is a key economic engine for the city. Sales taxes collected from purchases at the mall enable the city to both strengthen its financial position and keep property taxes low.

The mall recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, including an update and redesign of the food court. The Katy Police Department recently opened a substation there.