Serving Families in the Midst of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

KCM’s commitment to continued support of our families

[Katy, TX, March 13, 2020] Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) will continue fulfilling its mission while still being proactive in ways to protect the staff, volunteers and clients.

KCM has made the decision to implement a COVID-19 Response Plan focusing on program changes and client flow, that will take effect starting March 16 – April 6, 2020. For the safety of our community, KCM will operate under the following revised program changes. These program changes are subject for reevaluation as needed.

Social Services – Case Managers will conduct assessments and interviews, financial coaching, follow-ups, and food pantry intakes by telephone only. To schedule for a phone interview with a case manager, please call 281-391-9623. Monday-Thursday 9am-Noon; 1:00pm-5pm. No Walk-ins.

Food Pantry – Pre-made grocery bags will be given to clients using a Car Hop Service (volunteers will load groceries into vehicles). Clients will be assisted Monday-Thursday 9am-Noon; 1:00pm-5pm on a first come, first served basis depending on available resources. For questions please call 281-391-3730. Clients will not go inside the food pantry.

Crisis Center – Client Advocates and Counselors will do crisis intervention by telephone. 281-391-4504; 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline #: 281-391-4357; 281-391-5252; 24/7 Sexual Abuse Hotline #: 281-639-7273. No walk-ins.

Resale Stores – Both Resale Stores and Donation Center continue to operate under the same business hours of operation. 23232 Kingsland Blvd, Katy 77494 Mon-Sat 9am-8pm; 5510 1st Street, Katy, 77493 Mon-Sat 9am-5pm. 281-391-7400 https://ktcm.org/resale/

During this time, KCM truly needs the continued support of volunteers. KCM asks that volunteers sign up through Sign Up Genius for Food Pantry volunteer opportunities available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d4fabab2aa6fd0-food. Please know that KCM will provide gloves, hand soap, and hand sanitizers throughout the facilities. As KCM continues to help minimize the risks by reducing contact with people through the implementation of these new methods, KCM also encourages you to stay connected with the latest updates from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your local officials and city leaders. KCM continues to pray and encourages you to take all precautions necessary.

Other ways to get involved and make a difference during this time of need:

Please consider making monetary donations for the operational support of the ministry. You can also donate hand sanitizers, gloves, soaps, disinfectants, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach and non-perishable food items and meat. Address: 5504 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493. List of food items needed in the pantry: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d4fabab2aa6fd0-food

About the work of Katy Christian Ministries

Katy Christian Ministries is a Social Services 501(c)3 organization that has been serving local families for 35 years. Born during a time of financial recession and the need for services to families struggling financially, KCM has grown to include a holistic model of services to families in need, helping them regain hope and self-sufficiency. More info can be found at www.ktcm.org.

“Transforming Lives through God’s grace and the generosity of the community”