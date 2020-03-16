Pain and perceived pain in America

Opioid painkillers, medical marijuana, CBD oil. Pills, patches, potions. Humans search for a Holy Grail to relieve pain. How can pain be a gift?

Paul Brand and Philip Yancey authored a book that changed how I view pain and suffering in the human body. Pain, the Gift Nobody Wants (1993) is part biography and part medical history. Brand tells his life history and experiences with pain-afflicted patients in three countries—21 years in India, 25 years in England, and 27 years in the United States—and reveals both sides. Pain is a gift that none of us want and none of us can do without.

“Pain is not the enemy, but the loyal scout announcing the enemy…Pain truly is the gift nobody wants….On my travels I have observed an ironic law of reversal at work: as a society gains the ability to limit suffering, it loses the ability to cope with what suffering remains…..The average Indian villager knows suffering well, expects it, and accepts it as an unavoidable challenge of life. In a remarkable way the people of India have learned to control pain at the level of the mind and spirit, and have developed endurance that we in the West find hard to understand. Westerners, in contrast, tend to view suffering as an injustice or failure, an infringement on their guaranteed right to happiness.”

Dr. Brand probes the mystery of pain and reveals its importance. As an indicator that lets us know something is wrong, pain has a value that becomes clearest in its absence. The Gift of Pain (1997) looks at what pain is and why we need it.

In the 1998 film “Patch Adams,” Robin Williams is cast as a doctor who thinks play is part of healing. The movie is based on a real human. Adams runs the Gesundheit Institute and the School for Designing a Society, organizations that focus on making the world more playful and loving. “We are a model of holistic medical care based on the belief that the health of the individual cannot be separated from the health of the family, the community, the society and the world.” Formed in 2006, Gesundheit Global Outreach encompasses clowning missions, humanitarian aid, building projects and community development around the world.

A National Bureau of Economic Research paper (www.nber.org) featured a question from a 2011 survey that asked people across 30 countries the following: During the past four weeks, how often have you had bodily aches or pains? Never; seldom; sometimes; often; or very often? About a third of Americans said they feel aches and pains “very often” or “often”—more than people in any other country, according to a 2017 article in The Atlantic.

Data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey, published in The Journal of Pain,found that most American adults have experienced some level of pain, from brief to more lasting pain, and from relatively minor to more severe pain. It found that an estimated 25.3 million adults had pain every day for the preceding 3 months. Nearly 40 million adults experience severe levels of pain. Visit www.nih.gov.

Mel Pohl M.D., author of A Day Without Pain,surmises “that all pain is real, and that emotions drive the experience of pain.” He addresses treating chronic pain without opioids or other prescription painkillers. The focus is on a holistic approach to living with chronic pain. Read his 2013 article at the Psychology Today website.

Since adolescence, I had suffered with monthly excruciating pain. Being from a family of pioneer women, I was taught to disregard pain and go off to school or work. During young adulthood, I had declined addictive painkillers from several physicians who could not find the source of my pain. During later adulthood, endometriosis was finally diagnosed. “Menopause is around the corner,” said the surgeon. But the increasing monthly pain, being unbearable in my opinion, could not wait any longer. A hysterectomy was performed.

However, when my tonsils were surgically removed as an adult due to a history of chronic strep throat, I pushed the hospital morphine pain pump attached to my arm quite often. Refusing crackers, I whined for gelatin.

Do westerners overact to pain and suffering? Do we search for miracle elixirs instead of learning to tolerance degrees of pain? How intense does pain have to be before we take prescribed medications or sign up for surgeries? And when is chronic pain chronic? When do we take opioids short-term or long-term? When do we seek alternative methods? How did our ancestors tolerate pain?

The debate over addictive pain medication is a dominant topic in our current medical society and for those with acute or chronic pain. Readers, what say you?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio.